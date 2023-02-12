Watch: Fielder Goes Airborne Inside Boundary To Take One Of The Best Catches In Cricket

We have heard many times that in cricket "catches win matches". Fielding today is as important as batting or bowling. A player who is a good batter or bowler but lacks fitness struggles to find a place in the international team. The improved fielding standards have resulted in fielders taking some spectacular catches.

One of the toughest catches in cricket is the one that is caught near the boundary. The fact that the batter needs to keep one eye on the ball and other on the boundary makes it even more challenging.

A similar kind of incident from a local cricket match is going viral on social media. In the video, the fielder takes a good catch at the boundary but given that he was off balance, he threw the ball in the air. Unfortunately, the ball went inside the boundary where the fielder kicks the ball airborne, similar to a reverse football kick to send the ball into the hands of another fielder near the boundary.

The Twitterati went absolutely crazy on seeing it.

However, a few people declared the catch as six as they felt that the fielder stepped on the boundary. No matter what, it was a stellar effort that needed recognition.