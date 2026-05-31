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WATCH: Gill-Sudharsan fail to impress at home ground as RCB pacers sends them back early

RCB pacers shines as they dismissed Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill early in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 31, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

Published On May 31, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

Gill-Sudharsan fail to make a big impact against RCB in the IPL 2026 final

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan fail to make a big impact against RCB in the IPL 2026 final

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Finals: The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). Whoever wins the game will lift their second title in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

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Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Early blow for Gujarat Titans as RCB pacers dismantle opening pair in crucial clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Gujarat Titans, their star opening pair, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, began the innings, where both batters played some good boundaries at the beginning of the match.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who were looking for a good innings in this important match, which they showed in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. However, both star GT players departed early in the match. First, captain Shubman Gill lost his wicket on the score of 10 runs off 8 balls, including two fours. Gill was trying to play a big shot on Josh Hazlewood’s delivery. But, he gave an easy catch to his opposing opponent side captain Rajat Patidar.

Meanwhile, his opening partner, Sai Sudharsan, had also struggled since the beginning of the game and was dismissed for 12 runs off 12 balls, including two fours. Sudharsan was dismissed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) key pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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