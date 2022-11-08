Adelaide: Team India has had a stellar run in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Barring a loss against South Africa, India played terrific cricket and defeated Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to storm into the semis of the marquee event. India will face England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on November 10.

India faced Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 game and picked up an impressive 71-run win over the Craig Ervine-led side. There was a lot of debate about the team selection during the match as many felt that India should have gone in with Yuzvendra Chahal instead of R Ashwin. The off-spinner has not had a great T20 World Cup and even though he picked up a few wickets against Zimbabwe, his place in the team for the semi-final is not certain.

Meanwhile, a hilarious video of R Ashwin is going viral on social media where the spinner can be seen smelling his clothes during the toss of IND vs ZIM match. The video was uploaded by a Twitter user Chintubaba and was retweeted by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Meanwhile, ahead of the crucial semi-final against England, team India have been jolted by an injury blow to skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit picked up an injury while facing throwdown experts during an optional training session in Adelaide. The extent of Rohit’s injury is unknown but the skipper was seen in visible pain after being hit on the right arm.