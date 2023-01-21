WATCH: Hardik Pandya Completes A Superb Catch With One Hand To Dismiss Devon Conway In IND-NZ 2nd ODI
New Delhi: India playing 2nd ODI against New Zealand in Raipur at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday, January 21. India's pacer Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur are on fire are they sent half of the Kiwi side back to the dugout for just 15 runs inside the first 11 overs. Shami gave India perfect star by removing New Zealand opening batter Finn Allen right on the fifth ball of the first over. Meanwhile in the sixth over, Siraj got rid of Henry Nicholls and sent him back to the pavilion for just two runs from 20 balls. Followed by him Hardik Pandya also took a return catch on his own bowling to remove opening batter Devon Conway. A video of which is getting viral all over internet.
This incident happened during the the fourth ball of the 10th over. After playing three dot balls, Conway tried to hit a shot but he failed and ball went straight to Hardik. After getting caught out by Hardik on his own bowling, Conway could not believe his eyes and got out. India will be aiming to seal the series in Raipur as they already lead the 3-match series after the opening game win in Hyderabad.
????. ?. ?????! ?Talk about a stunning grab! ? ?@hardikpandya7 took a BEAUT of a catch on his own bowling ? #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/saJB6FcurA BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
15 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
15 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
