WATCH: Hardik Pandya Reacts After Ravi Shastri Calls Him Captain of Gujarat Giants During Toss

New Delhi: The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) started their Indian Premier League season with a win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Hardik Pandyas side beat CSK by five wickets in the last over as Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan took their team across the finish line in a chase.

The Titans had an awkward start as during the toss, they were referred to as 'Gujarat Giants' by commentator and former India cricketer, coach Ravi Shastri.

Sahstri, who had toss duty, said, Coming up to toss time, but before that, this is what the two teams are playing for [referring to the IPL 2023 trophy], the Tata IPL, 15 going on 16, and getting bigger and bigger by the year. Time for the coin to go up for the first time in IPL 23, said Hardik Pandya of the Gujarat Giants, MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings, and Javagal Srinath, the match referee and the toss representative."

Right after that Shastri said Gujarat Giants instead of Titans, Gujarat's captain Hardik gave a cheeky smile. Shastri was a part of the commentary panel in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

Video of this incident is going viral all over internet