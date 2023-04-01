Advertisement

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Reacts After Ravi Shastri Calls Him Captain of Gujarat Giants During Toss

The Titans had an awkward start as during the toss.

Updated: April 1, 2023 11:36 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) started their Indian Premier League season with a win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Hardik Pandyas side beat CSK by five wickets in the last over as Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan took their team across the finish line in a chase.

The Titans had an awkward start as during the toss, they were referred to as 'Gujarat Giants' by commentator and former India cricketer, coach Ravi Shastri.

Sahstri, who had toss duty, said, Coming up to toss time, but before that, this is what the two teams are playing for [referring to the IPL 2023 trophy], the Tata IPL, 15 going on 16, and getting bigger and bigger by the year. Time for the coin to go up for the first time in IPL 23, said Hardik Pandya of the Gujarat Giants, MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings, and Javagal Srinath, the match referee and the toss representative."

Right after that Shastri said Gujarat Giants instead of Titans, Gujarat's captain Hardik gave a cheeky smile. Shastri was a part of the commentary panel in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

Video of this incident is going viral all over internet

Gujarat Titans begin title defence

Shubman Gill scored a half-century (63) as GT registered a five-wicket win, Gill struck 63 off 36 while Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan hammered crucial boundaries off the final over as Gujarat Titans started the defence of their title on a winning note here.

While CSK's Tushar Deshpande became the first Impact Player (substitute) in the IPL. He came in place of Ambati Rayudu. GT's Sai Sudharsan joined him as the second player to be picked as Impact Player, coming in as a substitute for New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, who had suffered an injury while fielding in the first innings.

 

