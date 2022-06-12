Watch: Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant Leave Cuttack Fans Buzzing With Lusty Hitting During Practice

New Delhi: After a crushing loss against South Africa in the series opener, the Rishabh Pant-led India will be eyeing a comeback in the series when they take on the visitors at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Cricket in India is more than just a game and fans are always excited to watch their superstars play, whether it’s in a match or in practice sessions. The Barabati Stadium was packed like sardines on Saturday as the fans rushed to see team India practice ahead of the second T20I.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya had a full-fledged power-hitting session, drawing a huge cheer from the fans. The second T20I against South Africa will be the first international game at the venue since 2019.

Speaking about the first game, Indian batters did remarkably well and posted a daunting total of 211-4 on the board, courtesy of blazing knocks by Ishan Kishan (76 off 48), Rishabh Pant (29 off 16) and Hardik Pandya (31 off 12). However, the total was not sufficient as David Miller (64 off 35) and Rassie van der Dussen (64 off 31) made a mockery of the target as South Africa stormed to a win by seven wickets.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Bhuvneshwar Kumar accepted that the bowlers failed to execute their plans in the first game, but added that the team will bounce back in the second game.

“We have not seen the wicket. We have just come here. As you said, the bowling was not up to the mark in the first game so we are expecting that we bowl better in the second T20I and we are able to win to level the series. We have four games remaining in this series, we have a chance to win the series. We have to bowl better, and we need to bat in the same fashion like the previous game,” said Bhuvneshwar during a press conference in Cuttack ahead of the second T20I.

“We discussed what went wrong. It was the first game of the series; everyone is coming out the IPL and almost everyone who is in the team had a good IPL. So, everyone knows what needs to be done and the things we can improve on. As a bowling unit, we had an off day and we all want to make a comeback in the second T20I,” he added.