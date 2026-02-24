WATCH: Harry Brook’s match winning 100 takes England to Semi-Finals, Pakistan’s hopes fade in T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Brook’s stunning century rescued England from 58/4 and crushed Pakistan’s semi-final hopes in a T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 thriller at Pallekele.

Harry Brook century vs Pakistan

England captain Harry Brook played the innings of his T20 career, smashing a brilliant 100 off 51 balls to guide his team into the semi-finals with a tense two-wicket win over Pakistan in their Super 8 match at Pallekele.

Chasing 165 on a tricky, slow pitch, England were in deep trouble at 35 for 3 and then 58 for 4. But Brook almost single-handedly dragged them home, finishing the chase with five balls to spare.

This was Brook’s first T20I century and also the highest score by an England captain in T20 World Cup history. England has now reached their fifth straight semi-final and is the first team to qualify from this edition.

Brook’s match-winning century

Brook batted at No. 3 for the first time and showed perfect control and smart cricket. He hit 10 fours and 4 sixes and picked his moments carefully. He handled mystery spinner Usman Tariq (2/31 in 4 overs) very well and stood firm even when Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) was tearing through the top order early.

Brook completed his hundred with a six and a chipped boundary over mid-off. He fell trying to hit another big shot off Afridi, but by then he had already done enough. Pakistan’s captain, Salman Agha, gave him a warm handshake as he walked off.

The best part of Brook’s innings was how he attacked the spinners-Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan. His footwork was excellent, both forward and back, and he used the big ground smartly, running 13 twos by placing the ball into gaps.

One of the highlights was a 17-run over off Nawaz with a six and two boundaries. The shot of the match was his inside-out slash over cover and point-pure class with perfect wrist work.

The first captain to score a CENTURY in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup! ðŸ‘



Harry Brook brings up a carefully crafted century to put England in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals. ðŸ™Œ



Middle-overs crisis & Jacks support

Pakistan had England in real trouble when Tariq removed Tom Banton and Sam Curran, leaving them 103 for 5. But Brook found a solid partner in Will Jacks (28 off 23 balls). The two added 52 runs in just 5.1 overs.

The game was sealed in Tariq’s last over when Brook pulled a short ball for six over square leg and hit another boundary next ball, leaving Tariq on his knees.

After Brook fell, Nawaz got Jacks and Jamie Overton, but Jofra Archer smashed the first ball of Salman Mirza’s final over for a boundary to finish the chase.

Pakistan’s captaincy came under question-a spinner like Saim Ayub could have troubled the tail more, but the changes were not made.

Sahibzada Farhan’s fifty sets a competitive total

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan continued his excellent form with 63 off 45 balls (7 fours, 2 sixes). His knock helped Pakistan reach 164 for 9 on a slow surface.

Liam Dawson was England’s best bowler with 3 for 24, including back-to-back wickets in the 18th over to stop Pakistan from reaching 175.

England’s bowlers kept things tight, but Farhan’s half-century and some late hitting gave Pakistan a score that looked competitive at the halfway stage.

Brook’s unforgettable hundred, however, proved too much for them. England is now in the semifinals, while Pakistan’s road to the semifinals has become very difficult.

