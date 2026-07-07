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  • WATCH: Harshit Rana’s magic removes two England batters in two Balls, shifts momentum in India’s favour

WATCH: Harshit Rana’s magic removes two England batters in two Balls, shifts momentum in India’s favour

Harshit Rana needed just two balls to change the game of the third T20I against England. Watch the stunning double strike that left England stunned and put India back in control.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 08, 2026, 12:28 AM IST

Published On Jul 08, 2026, 12:28 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 08, 2026, 12:28 AM IST

Harshit Rana vs England

Harshit Rana Takes Two Wickets in Two Balls vs England

India made a fine comeback in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge thanks to a brilliant spell by young pacer Harshit Rana. Just as England were looking to build a big total, Rana turned the game around by removing two batters in successive deliveries, pushing the momentum firmly in India’s favour.

Harshit Rana removes Jacob Bethell with smart bowling

England were cruising before Harshit Rana delivered a crucial breakthrough in the 12th over.

Bowling a well-directed length delivery on the middle and leg stump line, Rana tempted Jacob Bethell into playing an attacking shot. The England batter failed to time it properly as the ball flew high off the top edge.

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Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed excellent awareness in the deep, sprinting forward before completing a comfortable catch.

Bethell’s innings ended at 13 runs from nine balls, including two boundaries, with England losing their wicket at 111.

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Tom Banton departs first ball as Harshit strikes again

Harshit Rana was not finished yet. On the very next delivery, the Indian pacer welcomed new batter Tom Banton with a sharp short ball outside the off stump. Banton attempted an upper-cut towards third man but failed to get enough distance on the shot.

The ball went straight to Varun Chakaravarthy in the deep, who made no mistake with the catch. Banton returned to the pavilion for a first-ball duck, giving Rana two wickets in two deliveries.

Hat-trick chance slips away but India seize momentum

The back-to-back dismissals gave Harshit Rana an opportunity to claim a hat-trick at the start of his next over.

Although he could not complete the hat-trick, his double strike proved to be the turning point of England’s innings.

After England looked comfortable earlier in the innings, India’s bowlers continued picking up wickets at regular intervals to wrest back control of the contest. Harshit Rana’s match-changing spell has put India in a strong position as the visitors look to restrict England to a manageable total.

England posted a challenging 201/7 in 20 overs after opener Philip Salt led the charge with a superb 70 off 44 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Jos Buttler added 36, while Sam Curran remained unbeaten on 41. For India, Prince Yadav (2/30) and Harshit Rana (2/40) picked up two wickets each.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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