Adelaide: India is taking on Bangladesh in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both India and Bangladesh are in the race for a semi-final spot and the winner of this match will get one of their foot in the semis.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl. The opening bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam kept the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul in check. Taskin even created an opportunity when Rohit mistimed the pull to the deep square but Hasan Mahmud dropped a dolly.

Bowler Taskin Ahmed was gutted with the drop catch. However, Rohit failed to make Bangladesh pay as Hasan Mahmud dismissed him in the next over.