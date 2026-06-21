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  • WATCH: Heartbreak at 94! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS 21-year record with fastest List A fifty

WATCH: Heartbreak at 94! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS 21-year record with fastest List A fifty

He shattered a 21-year-old world record and looked destined for a historic century. But Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's incredible knock ended in heartbreak on 94 in the Tri-Series final.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 21, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Published On Jun 21, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 21, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fastest-ever List A fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes fastest-ever List A fifty

Big-match occasions often bring out the best in special talents, and India A’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered exactly that in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Sunday. The 15-year-old’s stunning innings left the opposition clueless and the record books scurrying for updates.

Opening the batting, Sooryavanshi came out all guns blazing from the very first over. The left-hander attacked both pace and spin, found boundaries at will and put India A firmly in the driving seat in the title clash.

His fearless approach allowed India A to race ahead in the powerplay as Sri Lanka A bowlers failed to contain the youngster’s strokeplay.

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Also Read: Tilak Varma reveals what he told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before Sri Lanka A final

Fastest List A fifty in cricket history

In the process, Sooryavanshi created history by registering the fastest half-century ever recorded in List A cricket.

The teenage batsman took just 11 balls to reach his half-century, eclipsing the previous record of Sri Lanka’s Kaushalya Weeraratne who had done it in 12 balls over two decades ago.

Sooryavanshi’s whirlwind fifty included five fours and five sixes, making it his maiden half-century for India A in spectacular fashion.

Heartbreak at 94 after record-breaking blitz

The young opener looked set for a historic century as he continued dismantling the Sri Lankan attack.

However, his remarkable innings came to an end in the ninth over when Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige dismissed him for 94 off just 29 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on what would have been one of the fastest centuries in List A cricket, but his innings still featured an astonishing 10 fours and eight sixes.

The knock is the latest chapter in what has been a remarkable rise for the youngster.

Earlier this month, Sooryavanshi got his first call-up to India’s T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England and was also selected for the Asian Games 2026.

Youngest player ever picked for India’s Men’s team

At just 15 years and 71 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest cricketer ever picked for India’s men’s team.

The feat meant he broke a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who was picked for India at the age of 16 years and 205 days before making his debut against Pakistan in 1989.

If Sooryavanshi gets a chance during the upcoming tour, he will become the youngest player to play for India in men’s international cricket.

Chasing more historic records

Washington Sundar currently holds the record for being India’s youngest T20I debutant, having played his first match in the format at the age of 18 years and 80 days in 2017.

Tendulkar remains the youngest Indian to feature in an ODI, making his debut at 16 years and 238 days old.

With performances like the one he produced in Dambulla, Sooryavanshi appears well on course to challenge those records sooner rather than later.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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