Watch: Indian Fielders Run Riot Against Pakistan, Meghna Singh Direct Hit Sends Aliya Riaz Back To Pavilion

Birmingham: The Indian women’s cricket team bowled well to limit Pakistan to just 99 runs in 18 overs in the rain-affected Group A match of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Almost all the bowlers took wickets as the Pakistani batters struggled throughout their innings to score runs. Apart from Indian bowlers, the fielders also contributed to Pakistan’s poor performance.

Indian fielders produced a total of three runouts in the match which speaks volumes of India’s dominance on the field. Medium-pacer Meghna Singh was also involved in the runouts as she sent Aliya Riaz back to the pavilion with a direct hit.

Aliya Riaz was batting at 18 runs and tired to take a risky run after hitting the ball on the offside. However, Meghna Singh was there and didn’t have any problem picking up the ball and producing a direct hit. It was the second run-out of the match. The other two run-outs were produced by Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav. Shafali Verma got Omaima Sohail for 10, while Radha Yadav sent Tuba Hassan back to the pavilion for 1.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first after rain threatened to play spoilsport in the most anticipated clash of the Commonwealth Games and intermittent showers meant the match start was delayed by 45 minutes with the game reduced to 18 overs a side.

Compared to the women’s cricket opener between India and Australia, fans flocked to the 25,000 capacity stadium though it did not seem like an absolute sell-out. However, the limited fans did enjoy India’s top display with the ball against arch-rivals Pakistan.