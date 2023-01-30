Watch: India Senior Men's And Women's Team Congratulate Shafali Verma And Co. For Winning U-19 World Cup
India U-19 Women had a terrific game as they bowled out the England U-19 Women team for 68 runs before completing an easy chase with six overs and seven wickets to spare.
New Delhi: The Indian men's and women's teams celebrated India U-19 women's team world cup win. The shafali Verma-led side defeated England U-19 women's team to become the first-ever winners of the Women's U-19 World Cup. In a video shared by the BCCI, head coach of the senior men's team said, "Today was the landmark day for India under-19 Women's cricket team and they had a fantastic day. I would like to pass it on winning Under-19 Boys captain to pass on a message to young girls." Prithvi Shaw, who led India to a win in the 2018 U-19 World Cup said, "I think, it's a great achievement. Everyone wants to congratulate the under-19 Women's team. So Congratulations!" It was the fourth world title for India's young guns."
Meanwhile, the senior women's team can also be seen dancing after the U-19 team's seven-wicket win over England.
A special message from Lucknow for India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team ? ?#TeamIndia | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g804UTh3WBBCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023
From #TeamIndia to #TeamIndia??Well done!!! We are so proud of you! ? pic.twitter.com/YzLsZtmNZr BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023
