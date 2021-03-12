Live Match Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st T20I

After an exciting Test series, India and England turn their focus on the shortest format – T20Is. The two teams will contest in a five-match series starting Friday in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. All the matches are to be played at the same venue. The series provides Virat Kohli a chance to asses his options and start finding a core group of players which he thinks will be enough to land India their 2nd T20 World Cup title which they are to host in October-November. On the other hand, for Eoin Morgan’s men this is a golden opportunity to start acclimatising them to the Indian conditions as they too begin their preparations for the marquee event.

The T20I series between India and England is all set to get underway from Friday. You can watch India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, India vs England Live Streaming, 1st T20I, India vs England Live Match Streaming Online, and, India vs England Live Cricket Streaming on Disney Hotstar.

When is India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, March 12.

What are the timings of the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs England 1st T20I match being played?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will live stream on Disney +Hotstar app in India.

What are the squads for the India vs England 1st T20I match?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan