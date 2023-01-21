WATCH: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma Forgets Team's Decision After Winning The Toss During 2nd ODI
India will be aiming to seal the series in Raipur as they already lead the 3-match series after the opening game win in Hyderabad.
New Delhi: India is playing 2nd ODI match against New Zealand in Raipur on 21 January, 2023. During the toss of second match Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma forgot what his team has decided after winning the toss. After the coin was was spun, Rohit Sharma won the toss. When asked by Ravi Shastri what will he do Rohit took a long pause and started scratching his head. Meanwhile New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and match referee Javagal Srinath giggle. After the long pause Rohit opted to field first. When asked about the confusion Rohit admitted that he had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision but he forgot what he wanted to do. Here is a video of this incident which is getting viral all over internet.
"Bracewell batted well, but we bowled well in the end and won the game. There was a bit of dew during the practice sessions, but we've heard from the curator that it will not play a role on game days. We batted first in Hyderabad, we wanted to bowl first here, same team." he added. India will be aiming to seal the series in Raipur as they already lead the 3-match series after the opening game win in Hyderabad.
? Toss Update ?#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI. Follow the match https://t.co/V5v4ZINCCL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/YBw3zLgPnvBCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2023
