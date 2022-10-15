New Delhi: Inspired by former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, a young girl from Ladakh named Maqsooma has taken the internet by storm. She batted in the hills outside her school and her video went viral on the internet.

In the video, it can be seen that Maqsooma is really enjoying her batting and hitting some good shots. The video was shared by the Directorate of School Education (DSE), Ladakh on their Twitter handle. Maqsooma studies in the sixth class and has impressed everyone with her batting.

Virat Kohli is Maqsooma’s favourite cricketer and she wants to be like him. “My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I’ll put all my efforts to play like Virat Kohli,” said Maqsooma.

She also wants to learn to play the famous helicopter shot. Maqsooma remarked, “I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially ‘Helicopter Shot.’ After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him.”

The young girl added, "Wow what a shot, beautiful well done, go ahead."

Many cricket fans reacted to Maqsooma’s video. See reactions:

