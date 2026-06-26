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  • WATCH: Intense discussion between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Gautam Gambhir ahead of Ireland clash

WATCH: Intense discussion between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Gautam Gambhir ahead of Ireland clash

Ahead of the clash against Ireland, star player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and head coach Gautam Gambhir engaged in an intense discussion. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 26, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Published On Jun 26, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 26, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

Intense discussion between Gambhir and Sooryavanshi

Intense discussion between Gautam Gambhir and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Another exciting day for the cricket fans as Team India is all set to face Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast. It will be interesting to see how players will play in the first match and whose side will win this crucial match.

So, the two matches will be played between both teams. The first match will be played on June 26 and the second and the final match between India and Ireland will be played on Sunday, 28 June at the same venue. However, the Indian team are carrying a pocket dynamite with themselves in the squad. Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is receiving all the appreciation for his impressive performance in the Tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.

Not only this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also blew fans and cricket experts’ minds with a dominating batting performance and crucial knocks for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was the main platform, that helped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get his place to the Indian squad.

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The fans are excited to see him in the squad playing against Ireland in the Indian jersey. But, there is still not any confirmation about his place in the team for the first match against Ireland.

Also Read: Jos Buttler heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the Ireland clash, says ‘Something we’ve never…’

The first match between India and Ireland will be played at 6:00 pm. Ahead of the match, there was a video clip that went viral on social media, where Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak were seen explaining to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi something about batting in the nets session. Three of them were having an intense discussion as Gautam Gambhir and Sitanshu Kotak were seen sharing their experience with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

It will be interesting to see how Team India will play under the guidance of their new captain Shreyas Iyer, who is to make his T20I debut as captain. The management chose Shreyas Iyer as the captain of the team, because of his past success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

India Squad:Â Shreyas Iyer,Â Tilak Varma,Â Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,Â Suryansh Shedge,Â Sanju Samson,Â Ishan Kishan,Â Axar Patel,Â Washington Sundar,Â Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh,Â Ravi Bishnoi,Â Harshit Rana,Â Prasidh Krishna

Ireland Squad:Â Lorcan Tucker,Â Ross Adair,Â Harry Tector,Â Tim Tector,Â Ben Calitz,Â George Dockrell,Â Gareth Delany,Â Stephen Doheny,Â Matthew Humphreys,Â Gavin Hoey,Â Liam McCarthy,Â Reuben Wilson,Â Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

Also Read: ‘Move On’ from Abhishek Sharma? Mohammad Kaif wants India to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut vs Ireland

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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