The IPL auction is back. Eight teams. 61 slots. 292 players. The eight franchises will battle it out for some of the finest Indian and overseas T20 cricketers when they gather together at the IPL 2021 Auction ahead of the season. This time, it will be a mini-affair with 164 Indian, 125 overseas and three players from Associate Nations up for grabs. Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price while the uncapped have been kept in the Rs 20 lakh – the lowest base price. There are 10 players in the Rs 2 crore category including two Indians. 12 have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore which doesn’t include any Indian as is the case with the Rs 75 lakh base price where all 15 players are from overseas. In the Rs 1 crore category though, two are Indians while 9 overseas. In the Rs 50 lakh base price, there are 65 cricketers of which 13 are from India. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Jason, Roy, Arjun Tendulkar etc. will be among those to watch out for.

When is the IPL 2021 Auction?

The Indian Premier League 2021 Auction will take place on Thursday, February 18.

What are the timings of IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction is scheduled to start from 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the IPL 2021 Auction being held?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai this year.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 Auction Live?

The IPL 2021 Auction can be watched on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

How many players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 Auction?

A total of 292 cricketers were shortlisted from 1114 players who had initially registered for the IPL 2021 auction.

How many slots are available for the teams to fill at IPL 2021 Auction?

A total of 61 slots are available to be filled at the IPL 2021 Auction.

How many teams are going to bid for players at IPL 2021 Auction?

All eight franchises including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will bid for players at the IPL Auction on Thursday.