WATCH: Ishan Kishan gets heated send-off from teammate Zeeshan Ansari in SRH practice match

Ishan Kishan received a fiery send-off from a teammate in an SRH practice match before being named stand-in captain for IPL 2026.

Ishan Kishan and Zeeshan Ansari

Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Ishan Kishan received a fiery send-off from teammate Zeeshan Ansari during a practice match on Saturday.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the second innings. The 26-year-old leg-spinner dismissed the Indian wicketkeeper-batter. Kishan was looking in excellent touch, smashing two sixes and two fours off the first four balls from Zeeshan. But the spinner outsmarted him with a full delivery next ball. Kishan hit a simple catch to deep square leg.

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After the wicket, Zeeshan gave an animated send-off to Kishan, pointing towards the pavilion and gesturing him to walk off. Kishan just laughed it off and left the field.

Send off to Ishan Kishan ðŸ¤¯



During the intra squad match today, Zeeshan Ansari, a bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was seen giving a send off to his own captain Ishan Kishan after dismissing him.



The team atmosphere doesnâ€™t seem to be very good.



pic.twitter.com/3b75QtTh3F — Stubbsy î¨€ (@spideypant_) March 21, 2026

Ishan Kishan named SRH stand-in captain for early IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad appointed Ishan Kishan as interim captain for the start of IPL 2026. Abhishek Sharma will be his deputy while regular captain Pat Cummins recovers from injury.

Cummins has a stress injury in his lower back. This kept him out for a big part of the last Ashes series and the T20 World Cup.

“Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the vice-captain,” the franchise said on social media.

SRH did not say exactly how many matches Cummins will miss.

Kishan’s strong form across formats

Ishan Kishan’s appointment comes after a very successful run in all formats.

The left-hander played a big role in India’s T20 World Cup title win. He finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 317 runs in 9 matches at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. He hit three half-centuries.

His good form also helped him climb to the No. 2 spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings (led by Abhishek Sharma).

Earlier this season, Kishan captained Jharkhand to their first-ever title in India’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

With Cummins out and Kishan leading, SRH fans will be excited to see how the team starts IPL 2026.