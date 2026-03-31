‘Jaddu’s love for CSK’: Ravindra Jadeja’s heartwarming gesture goes viral after match

Heartwarming or heartbreaking? Ravindra Jadeja kisses CSK logo right after RR defeat CSK in IPL 2026. The emotional gesture has gone viral.

Ravindra Jadeja kisses CSK logo on Khaleel Ahmed's jersey

Ravindra Jadeja made an emotional gesture after Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in their IPL 2026 opener. The all-rounder was seen kissing the CSK logo on a teammate’s jersey, showing his deep attachment to his former franchise.

Big trade before the match

A major trade happened before the season when Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson were swapped between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. This was the first match between the two teams after the trade.

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Fans get emotional seeing Jadeja

During the match, a video went viral showing Jadeja getting emotional and crying while fielding near the boundary. CSK fans in the stands were chanting “CSK, CSK! Jaddu, Jaddu!” which clearly moved him.

â€œRavindra Jadeja started crying hearing â€˜Jadduâ€™ chants from CSK fans.ðŸ’›ðŸ¥¹â€ pic.twitter.com/jrDQggZSmW — Muffatball vikrant (@Vikrant_1589) March 30, 2026

Jadeja bowled well, taking 2 wickets for RR, but the moment that went viral was after the match when he affectionately kissed the CSK logo on Khaleel Ahmed’s jersey and then gently touched it again.

The best moment of tonightâ€™s match was, when Jaddu kissed CSK logo on khaleel ahmadâ€™s chest while having a conversation with khaleel. Jaddu still love and respect CSKðŸ¥ºðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/RDASHgg70e — seema. (@moviemaniacs_7) March 30, 2026

Jadeja had spent 13-14 years with Chennai Super Kings before the trade. The gesture after the match showed that he still holds a special place in his heart for CSK and the fans.

Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Lasith Malinga

Ravindra Jadeja surpassed legendary speedster Lasith Malinga to become the 9th highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jadeja achieved this feat against his former team, Chennai Super Kings, in his side’s IPL 2026 opener on Monday in Guwahati.

Jadeja proved to be dangerous for his former team, scalping two prized wickets of Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan.

Jadeja now has 172 wickets under his belt in 255 matches at an average of 30.26, including a five-wicket haul. He went past Malinga’s wicket tally of 170 wickets.

Jadeja was a key figure in the Rajasthan Royals’ 2008 championship-winning team. He subsequently became a cornerstone of the Chennai Super Kings, having signed with them in 2012.

Under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, Jadeja was instrumental in CSK’s title wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023, making significant contributions with both bat and ball, not to mention his outstanding fielding.

Even after returning to the Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja’s affection and admiration for the Chennai Super Kings have not waned. His emotional display following the match, coupled with surpassing Lasith Malinga’s record, has resonated with cricket enthusiasts throughout the nation.