Watch: Jasprit Bumrah Starts Training, Looks Fully Fit In Recent Video

New Delhi: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, team India was dealt with a massive blow as ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. There were a few reports that Bumrah might have to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia as well.

However, much to the delight of the fans, Bumrah has started training and looks in pretty good shape. The ace pacer shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen sprinting and doing acrobatic exercises. Bumrah is a key bowler for India and the team needs him at his peak fitness during the mega event in Australia. The video will certainly bring a sigh of relief for the India fans.

No hurdle big enough ?? pic.twitter.com/RRtXRjJUHF Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, India will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. India lost their last meeting to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 and the team will be keen to make scores even. Meanwhile, Pakistan too were dealt with a big blow after Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury.

The fans were keenly waiting for Afridi vs the Indian top order battle as Afridi had run through India’s top three batters in the T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, post Afridi’s injury, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis said that Afridi’s injury is a big relief for India. “Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi,” Younis tweeted.

Younis’ words didn’t go well with former India cricketer Irfan Pathan who counter-attacked Waqar with a befitting reply. “It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup,” Irfan wrote.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are likely to face three times in Asia Cup. After their August 28 clash, they are likely to face off on September 4, which will see top two teams of Group A lock horns. The teams can also make it to the final and battle for the Asia Cup title.