Headingley: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah welcomed England seamer James Anderson with a barrage of short-pitch balls in the first innings of the second Test match at Lord’s when the 39-year-old came out to bat. Anderson, who is not known for his batting skills was put to test by Bumrah and he was visibly shaken and taken aback with so many back to back short-pitched balls by the Indian pacer.

The English attack tried to get under Bumrah’s skin when he came out to bat by giving him a taste of his own medicine but it backfired for them as the 27-year-old Indian seamer showed a lot of grit and determination to hang in there and added 89-run for the ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammed Shami that turned out to be a match-defining inning.

According to few reports, Anderson asked Bumrah to bowl slow during this famous 15-minute long over. What we heard via stump mic- Bumrah to Buttler: I wasn't the one who asked to bowl slow. This means we're in for some aggressive cricket.

We revisit the incident that happened last week at Lords with an eye on the third Test match of the five-match series which is set to start on Wednesday at Leeds, Headingley. The incident led to a verbal altercation between the players of both teams. It eventually worked in India’s favour with the visitors coming out all guns blazing on the final day of the second Test as England failed to save the match, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Recalling the incident, Anderson speaking in the Tailenders podcast said, “I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was.”

“Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does. And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like, I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out,” Anderson elaborated.