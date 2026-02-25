WATCH: J&K’s Paras Dogra headbutts Karnataka fielder KV Anish in heated Ranji Trophy final clash, video goes viral

Paras Dogra headbutted Karnataka fielder KV Anish during Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka.

Jammu Kashmir vs Karnataka

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir turned into chaos on Day 2 at the DR Bendre Cricket Stadium in Hubli. Jammu & Kashmir captain Paras Dogra completely lost his temper and headbutted Karnataka fielder KV Anish during the morning session, leading to a major on-field scuffle.

Jammu & Kashmir are playing their maiden Ranji Trophy final. After winning the toss and batting first, they posted a strong first innings total of over 500 runs by the end of Day 2. Despite the big score, the day will be remembered more for the bad blood than the cricket.

Incident during Jammu & Kashmir’s first innings

The trouble started in the 101st over when Dogra and Kanhaiya Wadhawan were batting. Off-spinner Prasidh Krishna bowled a delivery that Dogra edged for a boundary. Right after that, Dogra had an argument with forward short-leg fielder KV Anish. The situation escalated quickly – Dogra charged at Anish and headbutted him directly. Mayank Agarwal stepped in to pull Dogra away and calm things down.

Reports say KV Anish had been using provocative words for a while, which finally pushed Dogra over the edge. After the over ended, Dogra apologised to Anish, but the Karnataka fielder refused to accept it. Umpires intervened to stop the situation from getting worse. Dogra went on to score 70 runs in the innings.

It's a headbutt by the J&K captain. Just not done in a cricket match #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/Z7Jgv4XuiS — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) February 25, 2026

Tension was already high on Day 1

The negative atmosphere began even on the first day. Fast bowler Vaishak Vijaykumar bowled a bouncer that struck Dogra on the glove, forcing him to retire hurt on 9 off 48 balls. Later in the day, Vaishak and Kanhaiya Wadhawan collided while Wadhawan was running a single. Wadhawan’s left elbow hit the pacer, and both players came face-to-face in an angry confrontation.

Jammu & Kashmir show a strong fight

Despite all the drama, Jammu & Kashmir batted very well and crossed 500 runs in their first innings. This is a historic moment for the team, as they are appearing in their first Ranji final. They are giving a tough challenge to the strong Karnataka side.

The final still has many days left, but the heated moments and on-field clash have already made this match one of the most talked-about games of the season for all the wrong reasons.