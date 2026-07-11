WATCH: Jos Buttler SURPASSES Virat Kohli after blazing 131, England star becomes third-highest T20I run-scorer

Jos Buttler’s already phenomenal T20I career went from strength to strength with a stunning century against India in the fifth and final T20I at The Rose Bowl on Saturday. Not only did the England wicketkeeper-batter guide his side to a huge total but also achieve a major personal milestone, going past Virat Kohli in the list of most runs in T20I cricket.

The right-hander produced one of the best knocks of his international career, tearing into the Indian bowling attack with a flawless display of power and timing. His innings proved to be the backbone of England’s commanding total in the series finale.

Buttler goes past Virat Kohli in T20I runs

Buttler smashed 131 off just 64 balls, striking 12 fours and eight sixes during his spectacular innings. The knock took his overall T20I tally to 4,212 runs, moving him ahead of Virat Kohli’s 4,188 runs and into third place on the all-time list.

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Kohli reached his tally in 125 T20Is for India between 2010 and 2024, while Buttler achieved the feat during his 160th T20I appearance for England.

Only two players now stand above Buttler in the list of leading T20I run-scorers. Pakistan captain Babar Azam leads the chart with 4,596 runs from 145 matches, while former India captain Rohit Sharma occupies second place with 4,231 runs, scored in 159 T20Is.

A knock that had everything. ðŸ’¯



Power, precision and composure, #JosButtler showcased his full range with a stunning century. ðŸ’ª#ENGvIND 5th T20I ðŸ‘‰ Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/ld5zJrz6Tt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2026

Buttler and Brook tear apart Indian attack

England suffered an early setback after Phil Salt was dismissed in the second over, but Buttler responded in emphatic fashion. Jos and captain Harry Brook completely changed the course of the game with a superb stand that left the Indian bowlers with no answers.

The pair put on 233 runs for the second wicket in just 102 deliveries, one of England’s biggest partnerships in T20Is. While Buttler was the main destroyer with his ton, Brook remained unbeaten on 95 off 45 deliveries, just missing out on a century of his own.

Their partnership powered England to an imposing 257/3 in 20 overs, putting the visitors under enormous pressure.

India bowlers struggle despite late breakthroughs

India’s bowlers endured a difficult outing as Buttler and Brook attacked from the outset. Shivam Dube provided the only bright spot by removing Buttler and Jacob Bethell off successive deliveries in the penultimate over to finish with figures of 2/22.

Prasidh Krishna claimed the remaining wicket, dismissing Phil Salt earlier in the innings, while the rest of the attack found it difficult to contain England’s relentless scoring.

India had already conceded the five-match series after falling 0-3 behind, and England once again underlined their dominance with another commanding batting performance.

Brief Scores

England: 257/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 131, Harry Brook 95*; Shivam Dube 2/22).