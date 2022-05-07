Mumbai: Jos Buttler pulled the rabbit out of the hat while fielding for Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium as the Orange Cap holder of the ongoing IPL 2022 season took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.

The match was in the 6th over where Dhawan shimmies down the track to wristily lift it over mid-on. He didn’t go too hard at it and relied on toming. The lefty made decent contact and he’d have cleared most fielders, but Buttler, at mid-on, had other ideas though as he backpedals and times his jump perfectly to pluck a one-handed stunner with his right hand as Ravichandran Ashwin picks up his first wicket of the match.

What a catch by Jos Buttler, a one handed stunner by him to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan. pic.twitter.com/SlNJNs056y Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 7, 2022

Ashwin bowled and jos Buttler took the catch What a Catch pic.twitter.com/LW1uaqyiPr Sherl ck (@Valar_Dohaeeris) May 7, 2022

Batting first, Punjab opened the innings with Johnny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan. Punjab are now at 7th position, whereas Rajasthan are in the top 3 slots at 3rd.

Buttler leads the orange cap standings with 588 runs in 11 matches. The Englishman’s teammate Yuzvendra Chahal has a total of 19 wickets in 11 matches.

Lineups:-

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.