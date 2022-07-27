Salem: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old boy lost his life during a Kabaddi match at a stadium in Panruti, Cuddalore district. The boy, Vimalraj, was a student of B.Sc Zoology at a private college in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. As per reports, the boy died of a suspected heart attack during the match. Vimalraj, a resident of Purangini village near Kadampuliyur in the Cuddalore district, was participating in the district-level kabaddi tournament at Mannadikuppam for Murattu Kaalai when the incident occurred.

A video from the match is going viral where Vimalraj can be seen in action. Vimalraj enters the opponents’ court before being caught by the players from the opposition team. Vimalraj tries to get up after he was released by the other players but he couldn’t and collapsed on the ground.

Vimalraj was rushed to the Panruti General Hospital on an immediate basis where he was declared dead. His body was taken to the Villupuram Medical College and hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Kadampuliyur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.