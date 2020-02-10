New Zealand captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Kane-Williamson">Kane Williamson</a> is expected to return to the playing XI for the third ODI against India on Tuesday after he was seen practicing in the nets ahead in Mount Maunganui. <p></p> <p></p>A shoulder niggle has kept Williamson out of action since the third T20I although he was initially rested as a precautionary measure, the skipper ended up missing the next four games against India. But on Monday, a slow-motion video shared on Twitter showing the New Zealand captain batting in the nets promises to bode well for New Zealand who are injury-struck. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Look who is back in the nets for the <a href="https://twitter.com/BLACKCAPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BLACKCAPS</a> !!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvsIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/EbbdSUdNhB">pic.twitter.com/EbbdSUdNhB</a></p> <p></p> Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) <a href="https://twitter.com/im_sandipan/status/1226695078015488000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In Williamson's absence, Tim Southee captained New Zealand in the T20Is, while Tom Latham was appointed stand-in captain for the ODI series, which the hosts secured with back-to-back wins in Hamilton and Auckland. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand scrambled to assemble a fit XI during the second ODI in Wellington Friday. With Mitchell Santner down with a stomach bug and Scott Kuggeleijn nursing a flu, fielding coach and former batsman Luke Ronchi, who retired in 2017, was forced to take the field as a substitute due to sickness of reserved players. <p></p> <p></p>In addition, New Zealand are already without premier fast bowler Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, who played a key role in their run up the final of the 2019 World Cup final. Boult suffered a broken hand during the Australia Tests, while Ferguson and Henry are out with a calf strain and a broken thumb respectively. Latham had also suffered a broken finger during the third Test against Australia but was cleared in time for the India series. <p></p> <p></p>Grappling with injuries to a number of players, New Zealand on Monday added legspinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the final ODI on Tuesday.