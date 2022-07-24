Watch: ‘Kavir Krunal Pandya’, Wishes Pour In As Krunal Pandya and Wife Pankhuri Welcome A Baby Boy

New Delhi: Star Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple made the announcement on social media and a lot of fans and Indian cricketers congratulated them on this special occasion. Krunal Pandya also revealed the name of the newborn boy as Kavir Krunal Pandya in the caption of his post on Twitter. Many current and former cricket players including Aakash Chopra, Mandeep Singh, Rahul Sharma, and Siddharthh Kaul wished the couple well for welcoming the child into the world. Krunal Pandya got married to a former model Pankhuri Sharma in 2017.

“Congrats to you both. And lots of love to the little one,” commented Aakash Chopra on their post.

Mandeep Singh stated, “Lakh lakh Mubaraka pure parivar nu bro! Rab Mehar kare.”

Krunal Pandya and his brother Hardik Pandya have been really active on social media and share a lot of details about their personal lives.

