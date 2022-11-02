Adelaide: India is taking on Bangladesh in a Group 2 game of the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl on a spicy pitch. The ball did a lot in the first couple of overs and Bangladesh opening bowlers, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam troubled Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with some peaches. Rohit was dropped by Hasan Mahmud at the deep square but the bowler returned to take the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the next over.

Kl Rahul has been going through a lean patch and there was a lot of pressure on him to deliver for the team. Ahead of the Bangladesh game, Kl Rahul practised under the watchful eyes of Virat Kohli. The former India skipper even gave Rahul tips about his stance and foot work.

It seems that Kohli’s tips worked wonders for Rahul who whacked a glorious half-century against Bangladesh. Rahul scored a 50 off just 31 balls but was soon dismissed. However, he treated the fans with some scintillating shots, showing the class he possesses.

Earlier, India coach Rahul Dravid had backed Kl Rahul to come good soon. “I think he is a fantastic player, he has a proven track record. I think he has been batting superbly. These things can happen in T20Is, it has not been that easy for top-order batters. This tournament has been challenging, I think he was brilliant in the practice games against the likes of Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc. He got 60 or 70. I am hoping that it all clicks together in the next few games,” said Dravid in a press-conference.

“We know his quality and ability, he is very well suited for these conditions. He has got a good all-round game and he has a very good backfoot game which is required in these conditions. We are happy with the way he has been hitting it,” he added.