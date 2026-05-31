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WATCH: Krunal Pandya’s smartness sends dangerous Jos Buttler to the pavilion in IPL 2026 final

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Krunal Pandya sent dangerous batter Jos Buttler back to the pavilion for 19 runs.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 31, 2026, 09:29 PM IST

Published On May 31, 2026, 09:29 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 31, 2026, 09:29 PM IST

Krunal Pandya dismiss Jos Buttler for 19 runs in IPL 2026 final

Krunal Pandya dismiss Jos Buttler for 19 runs off 23 balls in IPL 2026 final

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT). Whoever wins the game will lift their second title in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

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Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill began the innings and faced a major setback at the beginning of the innings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star bowling duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood showcased their magic and dismissed Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Gill scored 10 runs off 8 balls, including two fours. Meanwhile, Sudharsan scored 12 runs off 12 balls.

After that, Nishant Sandhu and Jos Buttler took the charge to score some runs on the board. Star Gujarat Titans batter, Jos Buttler faced some serious problems with his form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. However, his struggle continued in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he only managed to score 19 runs off 23 balls. He was dismissed by star RCB all-rounder, Krunal Pandya.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showcased a brilliant performance in the final clash. The Pacers have done an impressive job in an important clash. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood’s impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities gave a major setback to Gujarat Titans in the match.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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