Star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Kuldeep Yadav showcased a great bowling performance and shone in Cricket County for Yorkshire’s side.

During the match, Kuldeep Yadav reflected an impressive bowling performance, which helped him to make his chances stronger of getting a place in the Indian team for the upcoming important series and tournaments. On Friday, Kuldeep Yadav showcased his wicket-taking ability, which helped him to dismiss a star England player and former captain, Ben Stokes, for a score of 12 runs. Stokes was trying to play a reverse sweep, which was caught by a fielder.

This impressive bowling performance created major trouble for their opponents (Durham), who were able to score only 165 runs. The target of 166 runs, was a pick of a cake for Durham as they managed to chase down the total in 41 overs. Throughout the tournament, Kuldeep Yadav reflected his best as his performance in the Cricket County spoke more than his words. Kuldeep took two wickets each in the four matches.

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After joining Yorkshire, Kuldeep Yadav expressed his feelings and said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a club with Yorkshire’s proud history.“

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of playing in English conditions and, after speaking with the management, I became really excited to join up with the team. I’m looking forward to making a positive contribution during my time at Headingley,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire also shared their statement while inviting Kuldeep Yadav to the squad: “Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Indian international spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The 31-year-old will be available for five Metro Bank One-Day Cup matches before returning to Headingley for three of the final four Rothesay County Championship fixtures in September.“