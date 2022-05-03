Navi Mumbai: Liam Livingstone recorded the biggest maximum of the Indian Premier League 2022 as his quick-fire cameo of 30(10), powers Punjab to a 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium.

Batting first, Gujarat managed put up 143 runs on the board, in reply Punjab chased down the target in just 16 overs, doing great help to their net run-rate.

In the 16th over, Liam Livingstone hit a monstrous 117 metre six out of the stadium, which left the commentators, fans and players in the utter shock. Mohammad Shami was the bowler in that over, even he was impressed with the humongous hit.

In-angling length ball, Livingstone cleared his front leg and swinged his bat mighty hard to flog it over deep square leg for that huge hit.

This is the third time in the ongoing season, Livingstone breached the 100m metre-mark. Mumbai Indians’ Dewald Brevis is in second position with a 112 metre-hit.

Liam Livingstone – The Beast of Big Sixes. Biggest SIX of this IPL 2022 (117 M). pic.twitter.com/cWbhnTmnDF CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 3, 2022

Livingstone smashed three sixes and two boundaries to take Punjab over the finishing line.

‘Swinging hard enough. I didn’t think I was going to bat at one point, nice to go out and hit a few out the middle. I thought Shikhar played beautifully to set it up, and Bhanu with that partnership. It was a big win for us and we needed it, we have played some bad cricket in the last couple of games and it is nice to turn it around. I went up to Mayank and said I fancy going in before you and he said you go in if Bhanu gets out and I go in if Shikhar gets out. We know our roles and also if Mayank is there we have more stability. It is all about learning, it is hard to go in and play the way we wanted to as a new team. We played a bit smarter today and you have to play like that on such pitches’, Livingstone said at the post-match presentation.