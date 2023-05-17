Advertisement

WATCH: LSG Owner & Batting Coach’s Reaction After Super Giants Beat MI In IPL 2023 Goes Viral

LSG secure a narrow five-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday

Updated: May 17, 2023 11:27 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs in Match No. 63 of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 16). In their last home game of the IPL 2023, the Super Giants were invited to bat first by Rohit Sharma after he won the toss. LSG lost their top three batters inside 6.1 overs for just 35 runs on the board, but from there on, Marcus Stoinis took the charge and helped his side post a fighting total of 177 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

During his stay at the crease, the right-handed batter faced a total of 47 balls to score an unbeaten 89 runs. He hammered four boundaries and eight big sixes. Stoinis, who came out to bat at No. 5, added 82 runs with skipper Krunal Pandya (49) and 60 in just four overs with Nicholas Pooran (8 not out).

In reply to LSG's total of 177 runs, MI could only manage to post 172 in return for the loss of five wickets. They needed 11 runs in the last over of the run chase, which was bowled by Mohsin Khan, but the duo of Cameron Green and Tim David could only manage five runs.

After LSG sealed the narrow win over Mumbai Indians, their players, fans, and members of the support staff, including their owner Sanjeev Goenka, who was present at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, burst out into celebrations, and the video of him and batting coach Vijya Dahiya's reaction after the team's success is now going viral on the social media platforms.

LSG jumped to the No. 3 position

By securing a win over Mumbai Indians, LSG have now jumped to the No. 3 position in IPL 2023 points table, and they have a total of 15 points from 13 matches. Whereas on the other hand, MI has now slipped to No. 4 position and they have 14 points from 13 matches.

 

