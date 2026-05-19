WATCH: Mitchell Marsh smashes heroic 96, falls just short of century vs RR in IPL 2026 clash

Lucknow Super Giants produced one of their best batting performances of the IPL 2026 season as Mitchell Marsh’s explosive innings and Josh Inglis’ attacking half-century powered them to a massive 220/5 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Tuesday. In a must-win match for LSG, the Australian duo completely dominated the Rajasthan bowling attack and put their side in a commanding position.

Mitchell Marsh leads LSG batting masterclass

Mitchell Marsh once again showed why he has been one of Lucknow Super Giants’ most important players this season. The Australian opener played with complete authority from the beginning and attacked almost every Rajasthan bowler during his brilliant innings.

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Marsh looked in total control throughout his stay at the crease and mixed power-hitting with smart strokeplay. He regularly targeted the straight boundary and punished anything short, helping LSG maintain a high scoring rate from start to finish.

The right-hander eventually fell just four runs short of a century after scoring 96 off 57 balls, smashing 11 fours and five sixes in a superb knock that kept LSG alive in the contest.

LSG openers destroy Rajasthan in Powerplay

After being asked to bat first, Lucknow came out with aggressive intent straight away. Marsh started the attack against Jofra Archer with a boundary and a six in the very first over.

Josh Inglis quickly joined the assault and took apart debutant Sushant Mishra with fearless strokeplay. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a huge 99-metre six and followed it with multiple boundaries as Rajasthan struggled badly with the ball.

LSG raced to 83 without loss in the Powerplay, making it one of their best starts of the season. Both batters attacked pace bowling freely and made full use of the batting-friendly conditions in Jaipur.

Inglis and Marsh stitch rapid century stand

The opening partnership completely shifted the momentum in Lucknow’s favour. Marsh and Inglis brought up their 100-run stand in just 7.6 overs while Rajasthan desperately searched for a breakthrough.

Inglis looked particularly dangerous with his innovative batting, using ramps, scoops and slices to unsettle the bowlers.

Rajasthan finally got a wicket through young spinner Yash Raj Punja, who cleaned up Inglis with a turning delivery in the ninth over.

The Australian opener departed after a brilliant 60 off only 29 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes during his entertaining innings.

Keeps getting better with each passing ball ðŸ˜®â€ðŸ’¨ðŸ‘pic.twitter.com/vILOd3MJIp — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 19, 2026

Yash Raj Punja provides brief relief for Rajasthan

Young spinner Yash Raj Punja was the only Rajasthan bowler who managed to create some pressure during the innings.

After dismissing Inglis, he also removed Nicholas Pooran, who had briefly continued the momentum with two sixes in his quick 16-run cameo.

Punja ended with impressive figures of 2/35 and emerged as Rajasthan Royals’ standout bowler on a difficult day for the attack.

Pant finishes strongly as LSG cross 220

Even after losing wickets in the middle overs, LSG never allowed the scoring rate to drop because Marsh continued attacking from one end.

Rishabh Pant, who arrived after Pooran’s dismissal, took some time initially before playing a few trademark shots late in the innings. The wicketkeeper-batter struck a massive six over long-on and also played an audacious scoop shot against Archer.

Marsh looked set for a memorable hundred before drama unfolded in the final over. Pant was first run out during an attempt to give Marsh the strike, while Marsh himself was run out moments later while trying to complete a second run.

Despite Rajasthan pulling things back slightly at the death, LSG still finished with a huge total of 220/5.

Archer was involved in two run-outs and finished with 1/39, while Rajasthan now face a massive challenge in the chase.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants 220/5 in 20 overs (Mitchell Marsh 96, Josh Inglis 60; Yash Raj Punja 2/35, Jofra Archer 1/39) vs Rajasthan Royals.

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