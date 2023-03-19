Advertisement
WATCH | Mitchell Starc Dismisses Suryakumar Yadav For A Golden Duck Twice In Two Games
Vizag: Mittchell Starc is spitting venom with the new ball in the second ODI as he has dismissed the top three Indian wickets. After dismissing Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav with a jaffa. Surya was out for a first-ball duck, just like he was in the first game.
Surya Kumar yadav wicket #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/V16i1N0qpwdilse FAN (@iemSRKian) March 19, 2023
Surya Kumar Yadav as soon as he comes to bat in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/u1fvkil28MIvaan (@BeijjatInsaan) March 19, 2023
After back to back duck of surya in two consecutive ODI,BCCI be like#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OF51FcvZ0eThe Child's Doctor (@RealDrAbhishek) March 19, 2023
Surya Kumar Yadav to Starc #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/NzrLKPOTlZbii2 ?? (@realbii2) March 19, 2023
India's top order woes will be worring the Men in Blue. The team was reduced to 39-4 in the first match and they lost three wickets with not so much on the board in the second ODI as well. With ODI World Cup just a few months away, India need to rectify their top order issues. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease and India will be hoping that the pair adds substancial runs. India bat deep but they cannot afford to lose a wicket now. They are currently 48-3 in the 9th over. "Pitch has been under the covers for a long time, we got to bat well and see where we are. Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. We have tried to remain calm in the last few ODI series we have played. Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out and Axar is in. If we win the toss, I thought we could do something with three spinners if we bowl first. I think it will still turn in the second innings. And three spinners is something we might go with in the World Cup, so we want to try," said Rohit after the toss
Play Umran Malik In Place Of..: Aakash Chopra Suggests Major Change In Indian Playing XI Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI
