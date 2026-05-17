WATCH: Mitchell Starc’s wreaks havoc in Delhi, removes three Rajasthan Royals batters

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Rajasthan VS Delhi 193/8 (20.0) 154/4 (16.3) Run Rate: (Current: 9.33) DC need 40 runs in 21 balls at 11.42 rpo Last Wicket: Tristan Stubbs c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Jofra Archer 4 (6) - 153/4 in 16.2 Over Axar Patel (C) 19 * (11) 1x4, 1x6 David Miller 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Jofra Archer (3.3-0-30-2) * Adam Milne (3-0-31-0)

DC vs RR IPL 2026: The match no. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is being played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) and Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar

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Delhi Capitals had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Rajasthan Royals, their star duo, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi begun the innings. Speaking about their innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early for 12 runs off 9 balls, including three fours. Meanwhile, his partner played a crucial innings for his side, Sooryavanshi scored 46 runs off 21 balls, including five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 219.

On the other hand, Dhruv Jurel and captain Riyan Parag gave a push to the Rajasthan Royals innings. Parag showcased his attacking approach and helped RR to get the momentum back. Parag took Delhi Capitals’ bowling on charge. However, star Delhi Capitals player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Mitchell Starc helped Delhi to make their comeback in the match.

Mitchell Starc impressed Delhi Capitals fans by taking three wickets in an over. Starc dismissed Riyan Parag for 51 runs, Donovan Ferreira for a duck and Ravi Singh for 4 runs. These wickets helped Delhi Capitals to get a momentum and stopped Rajasthan Royals on the score of 193 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Not only this, later he found his fourth wicket as Dasun Shanaka on the score of 10 runs off 8 balls, including one six.

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