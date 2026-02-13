WATCH: Mohammad Amir calls Abhishek Sharma a ‘SLOGGER’ before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir sparked controversy by labelling India opener Abhishek Sharma a “slogger” with a high-risk batting style, claiming the World No. 1 T20 batter has a higher chance of failing than succeeding. Amir made the bold remarks during a discussion on Pakistani show Haarna Mana Hai, just days before the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Colombo on February 15.

Amir questions Abhishek’s technical ability

Amir did not hold back while assessing Abhishek’s game, saying he has seen very little to convince him of the young batter’s technical soundness.

“By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it’s fine; otherwise, uske failure ke chances zyaada hain (The chances of his failure are high). He scores once in 8 innings. Otherwise, his scores are 10, 15, 0, and 20. I don’t think he is technically sound,” Amir said.

He further argued that Abhishek stands in a fixed position and expects deliveries in a particular zone, making him vulnerable if bowlers vary their lines.

Amir’s advice: Bowl on the body to stop Abhishek

Amir suggested that the best way to neutralize Abhishek is by targeting the body with short-pitched deliveries. He added that he would only consider Abhishek a “proper batter” once he demonstrates the ability to handle swinging deliveries with the same aggression he shows against pace on flat tracks.

“He just stands there and wants all balls to be bowled in a particular area. This is my honest opinion. I am also saying the day he gets going, he will score big. He can hurt the other team. But he has a high-risk game. I will consider him a proper batter only when I see that the ball is swinging even slightly and he tackles it well and smashes with the same velocity,” Amir added.

Muhammad Amir on Abhishek Sharma:



"Honestly, he's just a slogger. His chances of failure are high. Heâ€™s not a technically sound batsman. Itâ€™s not difficult to tackle such a batsman if you bowl on the body line. He will also struggle against slow balls." pic.twitter.com/6lsABj8sdl — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 13, 2026

Social Media fans react strongly

Amir’s comments quickly drew backlash on social media, with many fans defending Abhishek’s explosive form and pointing out his rapid rise to the top of T20 rankings. Critics accused Amir of underestimating the Indian opener ahead of a high-pressure contest.

Abhishek slogger hai? Arre, woh toh tumhare Pakistani bowlers ko bhi 150+ ke sixes pe uda deta hai! Amir sahab, retirement ke baad bhi Indian openers pe focus? Cope level pro max!ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Barabati crease (@BabajiSutar3) February 13, 2026

A slogger does not play at a SR of 200 all over the ground. A slogger is somebody who tries to play shots n scores just in the cow corner n mid wicket .

Pehle slogging ka matlab samjha do iss fixer ko. pic.twitter.com/1tjg0YLGk7 — Thunderbolt à¤µà¤œà¥à¤°ðŸ”±ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@HinduF61242) February 13, 2026

Abhishek’s fitness update: Still touch-and-go for Pakistan match

Abhishek Sharma has been battling a stomach infection that forced him to miss India’s win over Namibia. He was unwell even during the USA game in Mumbai, where he was dismissed for a duck on the first ball and later substituted in the field. He was hospitalised for a day and lost 2kg in weight, but has not been officially ruled out of the Pakistan clash.

While his availability remains uncertain, Amir’s remarks have added extra spice to an already heated build-up to one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

With Abhishek’s aggressive style potentially a game-changer if he plays, and Amir’s words putting extra pressure on the Indian opener, all eyes will be on the team announcement and pitch conditions in Colombo.

