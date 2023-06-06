Watch: Mohammad Rizwan Offers Namaz On Streets Of US In Viral Video

New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan became the first cricketers to attend Harvard's executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports. The program was scheduled in Boston, Massachusetts from May 31 to June 3. The Pakistan cricketers joined the likes of top sportspersons, including Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn; NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul and Paul Gasol who have pursued the course. Several videos and pictures of the Pakistan duo are circulating on social media where the players can be seen having a great time in the US.

A video of Mohammad Rizwan is going viral on social media where the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter stopped his car and offered Namaz on the streets of the US. Rizwan is one of the most humble cricketers around. He recently extended his condolence to the victims of the tragic train accident in Odisha, India.