Watch: Mohammad Rizwan’s Classy Reply To Fan’s ‘Hum India Se Aaye Hai’ Request Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 Clash

<strong>Melbourne:</strong> India is all set to take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Even though a rain threat is looming large on the epic encounter, the buzz around the match hasn't seen a dip. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan have outdone India in recent times, having defeated them in the 2021 T20 World Cup and then knocking them out of the Asia Cup, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be seeking redemption on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>The teams have reached Melbourne and are sweating hard in the nets. Meanwhile, the fans have flocked to the stadium in large numbers to watch the teams practice. A conversation between Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and an Indian fan is spreading like wildfire on social media. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, the Indian fan requested Rizwan, who was busy in a net session, to hit a six. "Ham India se aaye hai, ek chakka maar do," the fan requested. Rizwan then gave a hilarious response to the request that left the fans in splits. Rizwan said, "India mein aayenge toh waha dikha denge." (Will hit a six when we come to India). <p></p> <p></p>Coming back to the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 clash, there was an 80 per cent chance of rain on the match day, but as per a recent weather update, the rain prediction has dropped to 20 per cent which has significantly increased the chances of a full game. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="zxx"><a href="https://t.co/9RQzid5sqw">pic.twitter.com/9RQzid5sqw</a></p> <p></p> Professor ngl ?? (@GaurangBhardwa1) <a href="https://twitter.com/GaurangBhardwa1/status/1583681257158086656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma attended a press conference ahead of the big game and said that India need to play good cricket to beat a tough opposition like Pakistan. <p></p> <p></p>"I do not want to use this word pressure, Pakistan have always been a good team. On that particular day, if you are good enough, you will always win," said Rohit in the press conference.