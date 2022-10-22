Watch: Mohammad Rizwan’s Classy Reply To Fan’s ‘Hum India Se Aaye Hai’ Request Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 Clash

Melbourne: India is all set to take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Even though a rain threat is looming large on the epic encounter, the buzz around the match hasn’t seen a dip.

Pakistan have outdone India in recent times, having defeated them in the 2021 T20 World Cup and then knocking them out of the Asia Cup, and the Rohit Sharma-led side will be seeking redemption on Sunday.

The teams have reached Melbourne and are sweating hard in the nets. Meanwhile, the fans have flocked to the stadium in large numbers to watch the teams practice. A conversation between Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and an Indian fan is spreading like wildfire on social media.

In the video, the Indian fan requested Rizwan, who was busy in a net session, to hit a six. “Ham India se aaye hai, ek chakka maar do,” the fan requested. Rizwan then gave a hilarious response to the request that left the fans in splits. Rizwan said, “India mein aayenge toh waha dikha denge.” (Will hit a six when we come to India).

Coming back to the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 clash, there was an 80 per cent chance of rain on the match day, but as per a recent weather update, the rain prediction has dropped to 20 per cent which has significantly increased the chances of a full game.

Meanwhile, India skipper Rohit Sharma attended a press conference ahead of the big game and said that India need to play good cricket to beat a tough opposition like Pakistan.

“I do not want to use this word pressure, Pakistan have always been a good team. On that particular day, if you are good enough, you will always win,” said Rohit in the press conference.