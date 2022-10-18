Watch: Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘Peshawar Aajao’ Answer To Indian Fan’s ‘Main Daalu Leg Spin’ Request

Brisbane: India and Pakistan are set to clash on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The players are sweating it hard in the nets to get ready for this blockbuster clash. The teams are in Gabba, Brisbane for the warm-up matches.

India played their first warm-up game against Australia and defeated the hosts by six runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan were hammered by England in their first warm-up game. India will take on New Zealand in the second warm-up game on October 19 while Pakistan will face Afghanistan on the same day.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral where during a practice session, an Indian fan asked Mohammad Rizwan if he can bowl leg spin to him. “Mai daalu leg-spin?” he asked. While Rizwan didn’t pay attention for the first time, he gave an epic reply when the fan asked the same question again.

Rizwan asked the boy to come to Peshawar. “Peshawar aa jao,: said Rizwan. The fan then replied, ‘Mai India se Hu.’

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam didn’t play in the first warm-up game against England, but the star players are likely to come back for the game against Afghanistan. The two stalwarts have been the spine of Pakistan batting and would like to get a few hits ahead of the important clash with India. The game against Afghanistan will be worth watching after the two teams fierce battle during the Asia Cup.