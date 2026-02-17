WATCH: Mohammed Shami 8-wicket haul in Ranji Semi-Final reignites India comeback talk

Mohammed Shami takes career-best 8/90 in Ranji Trophy 2026 semi-final, boosting Bengal and strengthening India comeback hopes.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami roared back to form in spectacular fashion, claiming a career-best 8 wickets for 90 runs as Bengal took firm control in the Ranji Trophy 2026 semi-final against Jammu & Kashmir at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday, February 17.

The veteran India pacer, returning after a long injury layoff, sent a strong message to the national selectors with a devastating spell that dismantled J&K’s batting line-up.

Shami’s rampage 8-wicket haul in Ranji semi-final

Playing his first Ranji semi-final in years, Shami exploited early moisture and seam movement to reduce Jammu & Kashmir to 13/3 on Day 2. He returned on Day 3 to clean up the lower order, finishing with figures of 8 for 90, his best-ever performance in first-class cricket.

No J&K batter could withstand his pace and accuracy for long, underlining that the 2023 ODI World Cup hero is fully fit and hungry for an India comeback.

J&K fold for 302 as Bengal take command

Bengal posted a solid 328 in their first innings, powered by Sudip Kumar Gharami’s brilliant 146. In reply, Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 302.

While Abdul Samad (82) and captain Paras Dogra (58) led a spirited middle-order fightback, Shami struck at crucial moments to break partnerships and prevent any major recovery.

Shami’s dazzling return: Selectors take notice

Shami’s performance comes at a pivotal time. Sidelined since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to injuries and fitness issues, he had already shown glimpses of form earlier this season with 5-wicket hauls against Gujarat and Services.

His 8-wicket burst has reignited debate over his potential return to the Indian Test side, especially with important series – including a possible tour of England – lined up in 2026.

Bengal eye final spot with 26 run lead

Bengal began their second innings with a 26-run lead. A strong showing in the remaining sessions could seal their place in the Ranji Trophy final.

Shami’s heroics have not only boosted Bengal’s campaign but also reminded everyone why he remains one of India’s most feared fast bowlers when fit and firing.