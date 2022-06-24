Watch Mohammed Shami Takes The Mickey Out Of Cheteshwar Pujara After Dismissing Him | IND vs LEI Warm-Up Match

India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami was in his elements with the new ball as he struck twice by removing Leicestershire captain Samuel Evans and then followed it up by getting rid of India batter Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession leaving the County side in a spot of bother at 22 for 2.

How did Shami Dismiss Pujara?

Shami bowled a short of a length delivery that came back in sharply, cramping Pujara for space who tried to nudge it away towards the off side but in the process got an inside edge and dragged it onto his stumps. As soon as Shami dismissed Pujara, he started celebrating for obvious reasons. After all, there is nothing more enjoyable than dismissing your own teammate and taking the mickey out of him.

Match Update: India vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match

India declared their first innings at 246 for 8 with wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat (70) top-scoring for his side. Former India captain Virat Kohli looked good in his short stay at the crease and I was visibly upset when he was given out leg before wicket at 33.

Roman Walker was the pick of the bowlers for Leicestershire, having returned with figures of 5 for 24 while Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless as he rolled his arm over for nine overs.

Shami struck for India but Mohammed Siraj wasn’t far behind by dismissing Louis Kimber (31) and Joey Evison (22) as Leicestershire look to rebuild, having lost four top-order wickets. India regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is at the crease and all eyes will be him to match Bharat’s brilliant knock in the first innings.

WATCH IND VS LEI WARM UP MATCH LIVE UPDATES CLICK HERE