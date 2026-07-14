WATCH: MS Dhoni arrives to support India in the first ODI against England

ENG vs IND 1st ODI: The first match of the ODI series between India and England has begun. The Indian team is looking for a victory in this first game. This victory will help them to gain the momentum which they lost in the T20I series.

England vs India first ODI playing XI

England (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

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This match is very special for the fans as they’ve witnessed three legends in the match. The two players that are obviously seen in the Indian jersey are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. After facing some ruthless defeats, Team India will get a relaxation as the experience is with them and will help them to run the series and let the ball come off the Indian team’s court.

Meanwhile, there’s a one-star present in the stadium, whose presence made fans crazy in the stadium. Yes, you guessed it right, former Indian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, MS Dhoni, was supporting his team in the match, by having some snacks with him. After seeing MS Dhoni in the match, the fans turned their focus on Dhoni instead of the match.

Safe to say, this kid has the best 'guess who I sat next to' story ever. ðŸ˜ŽðŸ¤©#ENGvIND 1st ODI ðŸ‘‰ Streaming LIVE on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/xsm27mbXsE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 14, 2026

However, it’s time to discuss some key moments in the match. England batters had control at the beginning of the match. Meanwhile, Indian bowlers turned the momentum and started taking wickets and sending all the important wickets to the pavilion. Players like Gurnoor Brar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishan and Jasprit Bumrah showed their magical spells, which helped the Indian side to stop the hosts at a score of 258.

If we discuss England’s batting performance, at the beginning, Ben Duckett displayed some incredible shots and helped England to post some runs with the help of boundaries at the starting phase of their innings. Continuing to the hitting approach, star players Joe Root and Liam Dawson also brought up some impressive moments in the match with their batting performance and also completed their respective half-centuries as well.

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