Watch: MS Dhoni Makes Surprise Visit To Chennai, CSK Welcomes ‘Thala’ In Style

Chennai: MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in the country. It has been a while since Dhoni bid adieu to International cricket yet his popularity among the masses has hardly seen a dip. MS Dhoni is the heart and soul of Chennai, being the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise and the city has always welcomed MSD with open arms.

On Friday, Dhoni landed in Chennai and was welcomed to the city with a heartfelt post by the official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings franchise. The reason for Dhoni’s visit is still unknown given that the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still a fair way away.

Meanwhile, in a great news, the BCCI has confirmed that IPL 2023 will be played in home and away format which means that Dhoni will finally play a game in Chennai. The former India skipper has time and again said that he wants to play once in Chennai before retiring from IPL and his wish might be fulfilled this year when Indian Premier League returns to his original home and away format.

Since 2020, IPL has either been played in UAE or Maharashtra due to the COVID-19 but with the pandemic nearing its end, Chennai fans can finally see their Thala play at his home ground.