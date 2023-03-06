WATCH: MS Dhoni Rolls His Arm During CSK's Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2023 Start

The Chennai-based side has begun its preparations for the upcoming edition of the IPL with a camp at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Updated: March 6, 2023 11:16 AM IST | Edited By: Sajal Patra
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a month's time. This year's edition will be really special for the fans and the players as the cash-rich league will return to Chennai after 4 years, the last three editions of IPL being played at some specific venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical reasons.

The first match of IPL 2023 is set to be played between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, March 31 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After a forgetful last season, the four-time winners will look forward to putting on a strong show this year. The Chennai-based side has begun its preparations for the upcoming edition of the IPL with a camp at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

A couple of days ago, a video of MS Dhoni went viral where the former India captain was seen smashing big sixes . In the latest video doing the rounds, Dhoni can be seen rolling his arm over and bowling in the nets.

Watch the full video:

This isn't the first time that Dhoni has rolled his arm over. During the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy match between India and West Indies, Dhoni accounted for the dismissal of Caribbean batter Travis Dowlin with the ball nipping back more than Dowlin anticipated. It was also his first ODI wicket.

