WATCH: MS Dhoni Smartly Saves Himself From Colours As CSK Players Celebrate Holi

WATCH: MS Dhoni Smartly Saves Himself From Colours As CSK Players Celebrate Holi

The Kings didn't have a great season last year as they failed to advance to the playoffs.

Updated: March 8, 2023 5:01 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a month's time. This year's edition will be really special for the fans and the players as the cash-rich league will return to its original home and away format after 4 years. The last three editions of IPL were played at some specific venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical reasons.

Amid the festival of Holi in India, CSK players who are part of the team's practice sessions ahead of the start of IPL 2023, also enjoyed with colours. In a video shared by the four-time champions official Twitter handle on Wednesday, one can see CSK players playing Holi, but the highlight of that video was the little cameo by team's captain and star player MS Dhoni. The 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who'll lead the Chennai-based team this year again was seen smartly dodging the teammates and saving himself from getting coloured by his teammates.

Here is the video:

The Kings didn't have a great season last year as they failed to advance to the playoffs. They were one of the first teams to get knocked out of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was named as the skipper of the team, but he ended up struggling after Dhoni was reappointed as the captain.

In 2023, the Super Kings will also get to play their home matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also known as the Chepauk.

 

Also Read

More News ›
WATCH: MS Dhoni Smartly Saves Himself From Colours As CSK Players Celebrate Holi
Watch: Vintage Dhoni On Display As CSK Captain Hits Massive Six Ahead Of IPL 2023
WATCH: MS Dhoni Rolls His Arm During CSK's Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2023 Start
Kohli Considers MS Dhoni As Big Brother Reveals Virat's Childhood Coach Rajkumar
MS Dhoni Came To My Room...: Ishant Sharma Recalls Lowest Moment Of His Career
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

Rohit Sharma Reveals Strategy While Batting, Says 'My Method...

WATCH: Haris Rauf Celebrates After He Finally Manages To Get...

IND vs AUS 4th Test: All Eyes On Batters As Rohit Sharma's M...

WPL: Enjoyed Batting With Jemimah Rodrigues Against UP Warri...

Advertisement