WATCH: MS Dhoni Smartly Saves Himself From Colours As CSK Players Celebrate Holi
The Kings didn't have a great season last year as they failed to advance to the playoffs.
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a month's time. This year's edition will be really special for the fans and the players as the cash-rich league will return to its original home and away format after 4 years. The last three editions of IPL were played at some specific venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical reasons. Amid the festival of Holi in India, CSK players who are part of the team's practice sessions ahead of the start of IPL 2023, also enjoyed with colours. In a video shared by the four-time champions official Twitter handle on Wednesday, one can see CSK players playing Holi, but the highlight of that video was the little cameo by team's captain and star player MS Dhoni. The 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who'll lead the Chennai-based team this year again was seen smartly dodging the teammates and saving himself from getting coloured by his teammates. Here is the video:
Celebrating Holi the "Thala" Way ?Anbuden Diaries Full ?? https://t.co/8NqSJ8t4QJ#WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? pic.twitter.com/vKI5F3T8G7 Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 8, 2023
The Kings didn't have a great season last year as they failed to advance to the playoffs. They were one of the first teams to get knocked out of the tournament. Ravindra Jadeja was named as the skipper of the team, but he ended up struggling after Dhoni was reappointed as the captain. In 2023, the Super Kings will also get to play their home matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, also known as the Chepauk.
