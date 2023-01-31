WATCH: MS Dhoni Smashes Big Sixes During Practice Session, As He Gears Up To Represent CSK In IPL 2023
MSD has represented CSK in 13 seasons but this season will probably his last season as a captain. He will likely to announce his retirement from IPL as well.
New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has begun his preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League season starting on March 1, 2023 (Tentative). Dhoni arguably is the best captain for India as under his captaincy India won all the ICC trophies. Chennai Super Kings captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. After announcing his retirement from International cricket, Dhoni is the leading four times winner team, Chennai Super Kings in Cash Rich League. Also known as 'Thala' by his fans was seen batting at the nets recently smashing hits monstrous sixes A video of which is getting viral all over internet.
MSD has represented CSK in 13 seasons but this season will probably his last season as a captain. He will likely to announce his retirement from IPL as well. Dhoni was not seen in his prime form since last three IPL seasons He scored 200 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2020 season, 114 in 16 matches of the 2021 season, and 232 runs in 14 matches of last year's edition. CSK is the second most successful team of the tournament as the franchise has lifted the trophy 4 times. The last time CSK won IPL title was in 2021, when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.
MS Dhoni smashed sixes during practice session at JSCA!! ??#MSDhoni #IPL2023 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/K2rNiLdtHVNithish MSDian ? (@thebrainofmsd) January 30, 2023
