Ranchi: The next edition of the T20 World Cup is still a fair way away but Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has already begun the preparations for the T20 extravaganza. The IPL 2023 could well be MS Dhoni’s last and the former India skipper will be keen to end on a high. Dhoni has time and again said that he wants to play once in Chennai before retiring from IPL and his wish come true in the next season as BCCI has confirmed that the next season of IPL will be played in a home and away format.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” read a report in NDTV

In the previous season, Dhoni scored 232 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33 as CSK endured a horrible run as the team failed to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, The video of MS Dhoni practising at the Jharkhand Cricket Stadium has gone viral on social media.

MS Dhoni practicing at JSCA ?? pic.twitter.com/Vjq7mQw2zQ Chakri Dhoni (@ChakriDhoni17) October 14, 2022

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL having led CSK to four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 20221.