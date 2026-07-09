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  • WATCH: MS Dhoni’s emotional gesture during India vs England match leaves fans worried about IPL retirement

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s emotional gesture during India vs England match leaves fans worried about IPL retirement

Former Indian captain and star performer MS Dhoni gave a big hint about his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with an emotional gesture during the India vs England third T20I match. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 09, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

Published On Jul 09, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 09, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

MS Dhoni's retirement soon from IPL?

Former India captain MS Dhoni's viral gesture sparks retirement buzz

Former Indian cricketer and one of the most successful captains of all time, MS Dhoni, who is known for his impressive records as a captain and incredible moments. MS Dhoni recently celebrated his birthday and turned 45 years old.

MS Dhoni’s viral gesture leaves fans wondering about his IPL future with CSK

However, MS Dhoni was recently seen in the third match of the T20I series between India and England, where he was seen interacting with fans and having a joyful moment. Despite taking retirement from international cricket, the fans still see MS Dhoni as their captain and their one of the most successful and best wicketkeepers and finishers.

During the match, MS Dhoni made all the fans emotional with his gesture, while interacting with fans. MS Dhoni showed his gesture, which means, “I’m old now. My beard has gone grey, and I can barely walk.

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After that moment, fans started decoding this gesture and got the conclusion of MS Dhoni’s gesture to the fans. It might give a signal to the fans about his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and end his tenure with his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also Read: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Fans question Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer after India’s humiliating third T20I defeat

Well, it’s time to discuss the last match of the T20I series between India and England. Shreyas Iyer’s team, India, showcased a poor performance in an important match. They weren’t able to cross the mark of 100 runs. After this performance, the fans and cricket experts are questioning to management and players.

Most questions are raised by Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir about his strategy against England in the third T20I. The fans are still not able to understand whether to send Harshit Rana into the match ahead of the proper batter, Shivam Dube.

Not only Gautam Gambhir, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer is also facing criticism and a lot of questions about his strategy and techniques. Under his leadership, team India lost the Ireland series, and it’s not possible for them to win the series against England. Now, they only have an option to level the series against the hosts.

Also Read: Anil Kumble urges Team India to correct THIS mistake ahead of fourth T20I against England

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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