New Delhi: Having picked more than 1000 international wickets, Muttiah Muralitharan is arguably the best spinner to have played the game, if not the best. Now that the Sri Lankan veteran has retired from the game, his son Naren was seen bowling recently and the young kid has a bowling action that is extremely identical to that of his father.

Muralitharan shared a comparison video on his Twitter account in which both him and his son can be seen bowling in the nets. The caption of the post read: “Father and Son Time! Video credits @SunRisers.”

Murali, who holds the record for most wickets in both Tests and ODIs, having claimed 800 and 534 scalps in the two formats, played his last international game against India and it was the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Even after retiring, Murali still keeps himself connected to the game. He is currently the bowling coach of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL. He was part of the Arjuna Ranatunga-led Sri Lankan team that won their maiden World Cup in 1996.

It was an honour to be the first Sri Lankan to be inducted in to The ICC hall of fame and my greatest strength is always having my wife by my side. #icchalloffame #icc #srilanka #family pic.twitter.com/pxYp4cOfR4 Muthiah Muralidaran (@Murali_800) July 11, 2021

Murali was a key member of that 1996 squad. Over his career, he has single-handedly won many games for his country and to date remains a great of the game.