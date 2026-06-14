WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy stops press conference for mother’s call, fans love it

India’s comfortable win over Afghanistan in the first ODI had enough talking points on the field but one heartwarming moment after the match stole the show.

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Young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who played an important role in India’s win, left fans smiling when he interrupted his post-match media interaction for a reason few could argue with – a call from his mother.

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Nitish’s post-match moment wins hearts

Following India’s seven-wicket win at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Reddy was answering questions from journalists about the match when his phone suddenly rang.

With the mobile phone placed near the microphones, the ringtone was clearly audible during the press conference. Realising who was calling, the 23-year-old immediately paused the interaction.

“Sorry, I have to pick this,” Reddy told the reporters before answering the call.

Speaking in Telugu, he said, “Amma nenu malli chesthanu, five minutes (Mom, I’ll call you again in five minutes),” before ending the call and returning to the media session.

BCCI video goes viral on social media

The touching moment was later shared by the BCCI on social media and quickly became a fan favourite.

Posting the clip online, the board wrote: “The post-match presser can wait but a call from Mom simply cannot.“

The video attracted thousands of reactions, with cricket fans appreciating Reddy’s gesture and his bond with his mother.

One fan commented, “The real captain of every player’s life: Mom.”

Another user wrote, “A true pro knows priorities. Mom > mic every time.”

A third fan summed up the mood by saying, “The world can wait… Priorities matter.”

Reddy shines with the ball against Afghanistan

Before winning hearts off the field, Reddy had made a strong contribution during the match itself.

In the rain-shortened contest, the all-rounder delivered an impressive spell and finished with figures of 2 for 31. His wickets included Afghanistan’s dangerous opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

His breakthroughs helped India restrict Afghanistan to 194 despite some resistance from the visitors.

Gill leads India to comfortable victory

Chasing the target, India were guided home by captain Shubman Gill, who produced another classy innings at the top of the order.

Gill remained unbeaten on 84 from just 66 deliveries, striking 11 fours and two sixes during his match-winning knock.

The skipper controlled the chase from start to finish as India reached the target with 13 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.